Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Moffett Nathanson to $140.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $104.02 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.37 and its 200-day moving average is $99.07. The company has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 22,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 29,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

