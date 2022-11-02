Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Guggenheim to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $112.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.93.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

