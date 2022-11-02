Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Short Interest Up 6.8% in October

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 4,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.32. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,830,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 322.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,359,000 after buying an additional 10,843,744 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 20,226.8% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,594,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,566,000 after buying an additional 6,561,993 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 36.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,617,000 after buying an additional 954,044 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Flowers Foods by 1,778.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 497,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after buying an additional 470,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after purchasing an additional 450,441 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Articles

