FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $119.58 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $92.08 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMC. Citigroup boosted their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.