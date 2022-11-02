Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Short Interest Down 7.2% in October

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 11,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Formula One Group Price Performance

Shares of FWONK opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $71.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of -85.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Formula One Group to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $90,156. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 209.8% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 421.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 739.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.