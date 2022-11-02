Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Down to $2.82

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $2.74. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 25,922 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSM shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

The firm has a market cap of $833.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $167.87 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 6.06%. Equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

