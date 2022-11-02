Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,828,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,425,000 after acquiring an additional 250,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,243,000 after acquiring an additional 114,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28,663 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,901,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,856,000 after acquiring an additional 52,880 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,523,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,875,000 after acquiring an additional 258,461 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBHS opened at $60.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $109.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.20.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.