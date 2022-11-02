FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FREY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on FREYR Battery and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NYSE:FREY opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.74. FREYR Battery has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $16.94.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

