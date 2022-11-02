FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Issued By Cormark

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$551.16 million for the quarter.
Yamana Gold Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of YRI stock opened at C$6.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.38.
About Yamana Gold
Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.
