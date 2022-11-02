FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Office Properties Income Trust Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) – B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.79. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Office Properties Income Trust’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.58 million, a P/E ratio of 170.35 and a beta of 1.16. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,276,000 after acquiring an additional 95,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after purchasing an additional 39,680 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,103,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,052,000 after purchasing an additional 424,364 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 873,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,222 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.35%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,444.72%.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

