FY2022 Earnings Forecast for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for PotlatchDeltic in a report released on Sunday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.50. The consensus estimate for PotlatchDeltic’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 0.3 %

PCH opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.73. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.14.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 31st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Stories

