FY2022 EPS Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Increased by Analyst

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for AltaGas in a research report issued on Sunday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share.

ALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$32.50 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.19.

AltaGas Trading Down 3.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

ALA opened at C$23.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of C$6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.08. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$23.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.16.

In other AltaGas news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.80, for a total transaction of C$35,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$276,220.80.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Stories

