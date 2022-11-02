FY2022 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Co. Lifted by Raymond James (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.45. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.10.

Capital Power Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$44.15 on Wednesday. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$36.65 and a 12-month high of C$51.90. The stock has a market cap of C$5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$47.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.62.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$657.00 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Power

In other Capital Power news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.34, for a total value of C$1,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,631,539.90. In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total transaction of C$305,041.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,248,076.07. Also, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.34, for a total value of C$1,006,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,735 shares in the company, valued at C$6,631,539.90. Insiders have sold a total of 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,341 in the last ninety days.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

