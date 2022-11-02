FY2022 EPS Estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Lifted by Analyst

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RBGLY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,400 ($101.50) to GBX 8,700 ($105.12) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($99.08) to GBX 7,050 ($85.19) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($107.54) to GBX 8,200 ($99.08) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7,612.50.

RBGLY opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

