FY2022 EPS Estimates for SJW Group Increased by Analyst (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for SJW Group in a report released on Monday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for SJW Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SJW Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.73. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $50,966.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,554.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $50,966.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,554.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,131 shares of company stock valued at $197,595. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

