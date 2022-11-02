FY2022 EPS Estimates for Stryker Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stryker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $9.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stryker’s current full-year earnings is $9.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.21.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $220.09 on Wednesday. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.48 and a 200 day moving average of $218.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after acquiring an additional 245,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Stryker by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,432,000 after buying an additional 502,935 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,886,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $882,016,000 after buying an additional 160,358 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

