FY2022 EPS Estimates for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Cut by Analyst

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stryker in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $9.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.39. The consensus estimate for Stryker’s current full-year earnings is $9.35 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.99 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYK. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.21.

Stryker Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $220.09 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The company has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Stryker by 720.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 333.3% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

