FY2022 EPS Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Increased by Analyst

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trex in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Trex to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.78.

Shares of TREX opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average is $54.79.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Trex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Trex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 3.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,736,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 63,050 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Trex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

