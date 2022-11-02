FY2022 EPS Estimates for Vacasa, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vacasa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Vacasa’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vacasa’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $310.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.47 million.

Vacasa Stock Up 4.4 %

VCSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. Vacasa has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vacasa

In related news, Director Eric Breon sold 1,200,000 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $5,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,844,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,660,120.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,502,191 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,748. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vacasa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.