Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director James H. Wallace Sells 14,000 Shares

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Gentex by 659.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Gentex by 63.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 77.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

