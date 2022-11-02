Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Holdings Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Getty Realty worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Getty Realty by 84.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GTY shares. Bank of America raised Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Getty Realty Trading Up 0.8 %

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of GTY opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

Getty Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.