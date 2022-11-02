Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) PT Lowered to $34.00

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Getty Realty from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.80.

Getty Realty Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GTY stock opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

