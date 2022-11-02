Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $366.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average is $42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.10. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,780 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $5,777,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,077,000 after acquiring an additional 119,766 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 87,886 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.