Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.32.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Global Payments Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 9.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $2,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $113.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 631.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $104.23 and a twelve month high of $153.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

