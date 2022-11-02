Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $224.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $232.00 to $224.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.32.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN opened at $113.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.49 and its 200 day moving average is $122.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $104.23 and a 12-month high of $153.76.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 44.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,433,000 after acquiring an additional 31,217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after acquiring an additional 68,190 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Global Payments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

