Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 100.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA URA opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.