Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Insider Steven John Dichiaro Sells 10,000 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $1,151,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven John Dichiaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,023,000.00.

Globe Life Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE GL opened at $114.20 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $116.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.43 and a 200-day moving average of $100.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,110,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,687,000 after purchasing an additional 154,505 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Globe Life by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after purchasing an additional 508,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,707,000 after acquiring an additional 119,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globe Life to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

