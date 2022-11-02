Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Short Interest Update

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the September 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of GHL opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $36.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $251,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,449 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,324.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $251,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,449 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,324.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 37,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $333,305.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,674,396.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 101,979 shares of company stock worth $871,085. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

