Greif (NYSE:GEF) Cut to “Underperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Sunday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $72.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GEF. Bank of America cut shares of Greif from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Greif currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

GEF opened at $65.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. Greif has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $72.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.00.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Greif’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greif will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $331,881.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,256,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,074,752.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $331,881.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,256,661 shares in the company, valued at $165,074,752.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $33,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,978.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,764,201. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Greif by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,440,000 after acquiring an additional 80,186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,704,000 after acquiring an additional 72,756 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

