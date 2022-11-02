GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in GSK were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in GSK by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 242,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 26,297 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in GSK by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,790 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GSK by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 57,657 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in GSK by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 610,433 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,572,000 after purchasing an additional 219,343 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. AlphaValue lowered GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,650 ($19.94) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,658.33.

NYSE GSK opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

