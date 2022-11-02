Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 27,100 Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 92.6% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $15,317,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 60.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $898,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 98.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.55. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58.

Insider Activity

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 134.47% and a negative net margin of 832.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,044,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,450,250. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

