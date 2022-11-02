Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGTI. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,892,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,983,000 after buying an additional 84,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,528,000 after buying an additional 85,783 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,576,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,343,000 after buying an additional 40,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 103.3% during the first quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,497,000 after buying an additional 946,715 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGT Innovations

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $43,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,364,638 shares in the company, valued at $29,489,827.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $43,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,364,638 shares in the company, valued at $29,489,827.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:PGTI opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

