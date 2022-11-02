Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,302,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,586,000 after purchasing an additional 52,996 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in Federal Signal by 19.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 169,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 1,677.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 454,326 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 114.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSS opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.94. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

FSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

