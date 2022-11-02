Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 3,697.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $912.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.19. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,144.49% and a negative return on equity of 136.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

