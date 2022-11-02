Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Trinseo by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.52.

Trinseo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.49. Trinseo PLC has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.23). Trinseo had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo PLC will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trinseo news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond acquired 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $33,989.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,117 shares in the company, valued at $956,515.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond bought 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,230.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

