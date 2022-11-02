Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,307 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Altice USA by 95.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Altice USA by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Altice USA by 41.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 510,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 149,944 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Altice USA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 508,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $239,000. 56.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

ATUS stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

