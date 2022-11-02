Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $206,000 Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 681.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

NYSE:AIV opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.79. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Apartment Investment and Management

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIV shares. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.