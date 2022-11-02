Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $90,000 Stock Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Conduent were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Conduent by 967.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 396,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 359,129 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conduent by 19.2% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,279,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conduent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Conduent to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.67.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Conduent had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 47,675 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $201,665.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,862,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,109,775.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 47,675 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $201,665.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,862,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,109,775.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Henry Wood bought 47,455 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,785.55. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 478,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,975.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

