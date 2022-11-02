Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $126,000 in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 29,004 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 2,202.6% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 76,650 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 200.2% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 3,287,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after buying an additional 2,192,284 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,139,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,736,000 after purchasing an additional 329,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Nano Dimension Stock Performance

NNDM stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $614.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.74.

Nano Dimension Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.