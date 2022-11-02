Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $147,000 in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

LZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities cut LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.40.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $163.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. LegalZoom.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $270,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,314.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $270,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,314.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 15,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $183,096.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,682.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,720 over the last 90 days. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

