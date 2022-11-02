Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $218,000 in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,509,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,816,000 after purchasing an additional 967,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Commercial Metals stock opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 6.43%.

CMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $626,944.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

