Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seer in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Seer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEER shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seer from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Seer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Seer Stock Performance

Shares of SEER stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. Seer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $38.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 million. Seer had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 695.94%. Seer’s quarterly revenue was up 171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Seer Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

