Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 900 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 5.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 9.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 18.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.02. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.09.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $298,280.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,337,714.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,419,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $298,280.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,337,714.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,506 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,694 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SILK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

