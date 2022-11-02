Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,900 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Matson were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 42,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 1,573.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Matson by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 15,860 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $34,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,313 shares in the company, valued at $719,538.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $415,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $34,885.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,538.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,877 shares of company stock worth $1,632,273. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Matson Price Performance

MATX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Matson in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $125.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 30.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 3.69%.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

