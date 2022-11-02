Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,200 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the first quarter worth approximately $590,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 89,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Textainer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.56.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $203.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.50 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 38.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

