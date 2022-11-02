Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 9,800 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JELD. Soapstone Management L.P. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 2.4% during the first quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,218,000 after purchasing an additional 503,453 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 139.0% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 121,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,083,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,643,000 after acquiring an additional 343,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JELD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $867.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 90,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $862,679.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,441,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,606,686.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 90,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $862,679.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,441,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,606,686.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Nord bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 268,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,436 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.