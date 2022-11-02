Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $131,000 Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATEC. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Alphatec by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec Trading Down 0.3 %

Alphatec stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.06 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a negative return on equity of 268.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ATEC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,261,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,241,099.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphatec news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 8,009 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $72,561.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,304.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 30,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,261,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,241,099.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $487,614. Insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.