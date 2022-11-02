Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 270.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 18,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CDE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Coeur Mining stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.64 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 16.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining Profile

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.