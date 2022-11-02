Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,730 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in 1st Source by 1.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 373,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 1st Source by 10.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after buying an additional 31,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in 1st Source by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 1st Source by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SRCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of 1st Source to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.27. 1st Source Co. has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

