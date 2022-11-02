Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,669 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,624 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 232.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 141.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,551 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 67.4% in the second quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 10,755 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $68,076.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,383.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NYSE DDD opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

